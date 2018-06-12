Register
23:13 GMT +312 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian navy ships

    ‘Evasive Measures’: Indian Ships En Route to US Exercises Tailed by Chinese Navy

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    As ships from the Indian Navy traveled to Guam last week for exercises with the US Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, Chinese vessels shadowed and tailed the Indian ships, forcing them to take “evasive measures,” sources informed India Today.

    Exercise Malabar started being held in 1992 as a bilateral drill between the American and Indian navies. In 2015, Japan started sending naval vessels to join in the exercises as well. The joint drills are intended to improve coordination between the three navies.

    According to Business Insider, ships from the People's Liberation Army-Navy tracked and followed the Indians until they crossed from the Philippine Sea into the Pacific Ocean.

    Indian and Chinese communications teams had a "good, polite conversation," Indian Rear Admiral Dinesh Tripathi told the Economic Times June 9. "They were there for some time and then broke off. The moment we entered the Pacific across the Philippine Sea, they went back," the admiral said.

    The Chinese ships kept watch as the Indian Navy fleet transited the South China Sea before reaching Guam for the joint exercises, which run from June 7 to June 16.

    "We knew we were being tailed, but we were on international waters or global commons, and therefore took evasive measures," an Indian Navy source told India Today. Tripathi brushed off surveillance by the Chinese ships as "not surprising."

    Conducting the exercises near Guam may seem like a long journey from India, but Tripathi insists "distance actually does not matter. Wherever Indian maritime interests are, that is our area of operation."

    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a medical training exercise on the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) with an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, in the South China Sea, October 28, 2015
    © REUTERS / U.S. Navy
    China Scrambles Jets, Sends Ships to Warn Off US Navy From S China Sea

    The Global Times, a Chinese publication, questioned the true intentions of Exercise Malabar in a November editorial. "If the Malabar military exercise involving the US, India and Japan truly aims for security in the Indian Ocean, China should be invited," wrote Long Xingchun, director of the Center for Indian Studies at China West Normal University. Since China is heavily invested in trading across the Indian Ocean through the Maritime Silk Road, the senior researcher said, China also has a vested interest in maintaining maritime security.

    Indian navy officials tell the Business Standard that the Indian-American-Japanese drills will focus on anti-submarine warfare tactics, citing the strength of China's underwater warfare capabilities.

    Related:

    Indian Navy to Get More Stealth Power as it Launches Third Scorpene Submarine
    Indian Navy Hopes New Aircraft Carrier ‘Vikrant’ Will Join Fleet in 2020
    Indian Court Asks Navy to Assign Alternative Job To Sailor Sacked for Sex Change
    Ukraine Offers Maintenance for Indian Navy's Aircraft Carrier Vikramaditya
    Indian Navy Gets Third Landing Craft Utility Amphibious Ship at Andaman Island
    Tags:
    war games, PLA Navy, Indian Navy, US, India, China, Guam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse