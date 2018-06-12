Ministry: China’s ‘Double Freeze’ Plan on N Korea Proved Effectiveness Over Time

"In regards to the problem of the Korean peninsula, China is committed to the denuclearization and maintenance of peace and stability on the peninsula, the settlement of the relevant issues through the dialogue and consultations. We have proposed a ‘double freeze’ plan and the development of situation has proved that it is a right offer and it is being implemented. The relevant sides are working using the ‘double freeze’ approach as well," Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing.
In June, China proposed a so-called double freeze plan, which was supported by Russia. It suggested that North Korea cease its nuclear activity in exchange for the United States and South Korea halting their joint military drills near the peninsula.
Russia also proposed to develop a roadmap for the gradual restoration of trust and creation of conditions for the resumption of six-party talks.
