Ministry: China’s ‘Double Freeze’ Plan on N Korea Proved Effectiveness Over Time

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s so-called double freeze plan on the North Korean settlement, envisaging the latter’s halting its nuclear activity in exchange for the United States ceasing drills near the peninsula as well as the establishment of the peace dialogue, has ultimately proved to be effective, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In regards to the problem of the Korean peninsula, China is committed to the denuclearization and maintenance of peace and stability on the peninsula, the settlement of the relevant issues through the dialogue and consultations. We have proposed a ‘double freeze’ plan and the development of situation has proved that it is a right offer and it is being implemented. The relevant sides are working using the ‘double freeze’ approach as well," Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing.

© AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici Singapore Summit Shows Korean Peninsula Denuclearization Achievable - Mogherini

Earlier in the day, the first-ever summit of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has concluded with an agreement in which Pyongyang reaffirmed its commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees.

In June, China proposed a so-called double freeze plan, which was supported by Russia. It suggested that North Korea cease its nuclear activity in exchange for the United States and South Korea halting their joint military drills near the peninsula.

Russia also proposed to develop a roadmap for the gradual restoration of trust and creation of conditions for the resumption of six-party talks.