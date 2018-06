After the summit, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un signed a document in which the North Korean leader confirmed his commitment to the “complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula,” which according to the US president, would start “very quickly.”

The negotiations between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in Singapore marked the first time ever that a sitting US president has met with a North Korean leader, but the road to the breakthrough summit was bumpy, to put it mildly. Here’s the timeline of the major landmarks that made the Washington-Pyongyang talks happen.