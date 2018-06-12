Japan Welcomes Signing of Declaration After US-North Korea Summit - Abe

"The fact that … Kim Jong-un confirmed his commitment to full denuclearization via signing the document is a step towards comprehensive resolution of different issues. We welcome this," Abe told reporters.
The Japanese prime minister said he would like to speak to Trump by phone to discuss the summit, and thanked him for raising the issue of abducted Japanese nationals in North Korea.
"I would like to continue making all possible efforts in close cooperation with the United States, South Korea, China, Russia and the international community to resolve various current issues regarding North Korea, including the issue of abducted Japanese citizens, nuclear and missile issues," Abe added.
The two have reached an agreement, with the US president saying that they had signed a "pretty comprehensive document," while Kim stated that the world was about to see "a major change," and expressed gratitude to Trump for the summit.
