Japan Welcomes Signing of Declaration After US-North Korea Summit - Abe

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japan supports the signing of a document after the North Korea-US summit, and considers it a step towards comprehensive resolution of different issues, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday.

"The fact that … Kim Jong-un confirmed his commitment to full denuclearization via signing the document is a step towards comprehensive resolution of different issues. We welcome this," Abe told reporters.

The Japanese prime minister said he would like to speak to Trump by phone to discuss the summit, and thanked him for raising the issue of abducted Japanese nationals in North Korea.

"I would like to continue making all possible efforts in close cooperation with the United States, South Korea, China, Russia and the international community to resolve various current issues regarding North Korea, including the issue of abducted Japanese citizens, nuclear and missile issues," Abe added.

© REUTERS / Pool via Reuters Kim Commits to 'Complete Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula' in Joint Document

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un held talks in Singapore to put an end to a nuclear standoff on the Korean Peninsula and completely denuclearize it.

The two have reached an agreement, with the US president saying that they had signed a "pretty comprehensive document," while Kim stated that the world was about to see "a major change," and expressed gratitude to Trump for the summit.