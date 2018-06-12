US Journalists Claim Limited Access to Some of Trump-Kim Summit Events - Reports

According to the claims of some US reporters from the American press pool covering the historic US-North Korean summit in Singapore, access to some of the main events on Singapore's Sentosa Island has been limited.

The eventual size of the journalists’ group appeared to be formed in order to match the exact number of their colleagues from Pyongyang, seven reporters.

According to the US pool's statement access to the main events such as the handshake between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, their bilateral and expanded meetings was gradually limited as well.

The measure reportedly led to some tension between US media and White House officials on the ground in Singapore.

Here’s what the media scrum outside the Shangri La looks like, and more people are arriving by the minute! I see journalists from China, South Korea and Japan and many more, here in #Singapore for the #TrumpKimSummit: https://t.co/PeDr0ZgqRy pic.twitter.com/Xn9hS8uAaP — Lianne Chia (@LianneChiaCNA) 11 июня 2018 г.

Media access at high-level meetings between leaders is usually negotiated far in advance. According to the US-based media reports, White House officials were still working on the details just days before the historic summit.