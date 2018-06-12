White House Reveals Trump-Kim Summit Lunch Menu

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have had a working lunch on Tuesday that had simultaneously the flavors of East and West traditions.

The White House revealed the summit's menu. Trump and Kim sat down to starters that included prawn coctail and avocado salad along with a Southeast Asian-flavoured green mango salad dish with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus, Reuters reported.

© AP Photo / Kim Kwang Hyon Ex-NBA Star Rodman Bursts In Tears After Historic Trump, Kim Handshake

Main courses included beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinois and steamed brocolli. Sweet and sour crispy pork and fried rice with an "XO" chilli sauce as well as a Korean dish called "daegu jorim", which is described as a soy braised cod fish with radish and Asian vegetables.

For dessert, two leaders and their delegations had a choice of dark chocolate tartlet ganache, vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis and tropezienne, a cream-filled pastry, news agency said.

Following the one-on-one talks, Trump and Kim continued the bilateral summit in Singapore in an expanded format.