White House Reveals Trump-Kim Summit Lunch Menu

The White House revealed the summit's menu. Trump and Kim sat down to starters that included prawn coctail and avocado salad along with a Southeast Asian-flavoured green mango salad dish with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus, Reuters reported.
For dessert, two leaders and their delegations had a choice of dark chocolate tartlet ganache, vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis and tropezienne, a cream-filled pastry, news agency said.
Following the one-on-one talks, Trump and Kim continued the bilateral summit in Singapore in an expanded format.
