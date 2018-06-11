'Mr. Kim!' DPRK Leader Loudly Celebrated on Night Out in Singapore

As Kim Jong-un paid a visit to Singapore’s finer locations, media outlets and journalists were excited to catch a glimpse of the leader.
A video taken at the Marina Bay Sands hotel and shopping center shows the leader walking towards the SkyPark, which is a famous rooftop of the hotel.
— Sarah Blake (@sarahblakemedia) June 11, 2018
As Kim entered the lobby room, people cheered as though they were welcoming a rock star.
The leader was also photographed with Singapore's minister of foreign affairs in what looks like a selfie.
— Vivian Balakrishnan (@VivianBala) June 11, 2018
According to publication Business Insider, Donald Trump, on the other hand, has not been seen outside since getting off his airplane in Singapore.
