Register
19:11 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Narendra Modi

    India Continues to Oppose Chinese BRI

    © AFP 2018 / Munir uz ZAMAN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India and China signed two bilateral agreements on the sidelines of the SCO summit. Other than the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), India was in consonance with every issue discussed at the summit. In total, around 22 outcome documents were issued, including an appeal to the youth against radicalization, which India considers to be “most important.”

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has stated that its approach towards Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) during the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit remains unchanged and that the organization's members should not be surprised by it. India was the only country among the eight members of SCO to refuse to endorse BRI in the final declaration issued by the group on Sunday.

    READ MORE: Countering OBOR: India, Japan to Launch Asia-Africa Growth Corridor this Week

    "I don't know if I can comment about the mood in the room but India's position and I don't think that India's position is something that is not known to others. So I really don't see India's position coming as a surprise to anybody because this is not the first time India has articulated it. The prime minister has articulated it earlier and it is a well-known position," Ruchi Ghanshyam, secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs said in response to a question regarding the mood inside the room when Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations in implementing these kinds of mega infrastructure projects. 

    The Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders in China’s Qingdao.
    Press-service of the Russian President
    Shanghai Cooperation Organization Members Aim for 'Win-Win Cooperation'
    The SCO issued the 17-page Qingdao Declaration after the conclusion of the two-day summit, which specifically inserted only the names of the countries that supported BRI.

    "Reaffirming their support for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan express appreciation for the joint efforts taken towards its implementation, including efforts to coordinate the development of the Eurasian Economic Union and the BRI and call for using the potential of the regional countries, international organizations and multilateral associations to create a broad, open, mutually beneficial and equal partnership in the SCO space," the declaration read.  

    A man walks past the China National Convention Center, a venue of the upcoming Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 12, 2017
    © REUTERS / Thomas Peter
    China Urges India to Reconsider Joining Belt and Road Initiative
    India has been averse to the concept of BRI ever since the first forum on the initiative was held in 2017. India's concern is centered on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, which India considers disputed territories. On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his intervention at the expanded plenary session, said that that connectivity projects had to respect sovereignty.

    READ MORE: India Wary of More Chinese Presence in Kashmir Through Dam Projects

    "Today we are again at a point where physical and digital connectivity are changing the definition of geography. That's why India gives particular priority to connectivity projects with neighbors and members of the SCO. We welcome new connectivity projects which are inclusive, sustainable and transparent, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. Our commitment to connectivity in this area is visible in the International North-South Transport Corridor, the development of Chabahar Port and our active participation in specific projects like Ashgabat Agreement," PM Modi said.

    Related:

    Quad Partners Will Not Defend India Against China - Indian Navy Chief
    China's Stance on Arunachal Pradesh Has Had No Impact on India - Analyst
    Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Launches Dedicated India Fund
    Russia, India, China Coming Together Against US – Indian Professor
    Tags:
    disputed territories, Belt and Road Initiative, development, sovereignty, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Narendra Modi, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse