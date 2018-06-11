Singapore's PM Says Kim ‘Wants to Go Onto New Path’ Meeting With Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ‘wants to go onto a new path’ by meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"He is a confident, young leader. He came and he said ‘thank you for hosting and we hope that will be a historic occasion.’ I think he wants to go onto a new path. What he is prepared to deal and how an agreement can be worked out, that is a complicated matter. But I think he has an intention to do something, and that is why he is meeting Donald Trump," Lee said in an interview with US journalist Christiane Amanpour.

On Sunday, the Singaporean prime minister met with Kim following latter’s arrival in the country for the upcoming talks with Trump, scheduled for Tuesday.

The US-North Korean summit will mark the first-ever meeting of sitting leaders of the two countries. The high-anticipated talks had been put at risk, when, on May 24, Trump announced he was canceling the meeting with Kim over Pyongyang's hostile rhetoric.

However, last week, Trump re-instated the summit after meeting with Kim's top aide, Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol, at the White House.

The meeting has become possible due to the significant thaw of tensions on the Korean peninsula. In January, Kim decided to initiate talks with the South Korean side amid the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, while the relations further improved in April, when the North Korean leader met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the truce village of Panmunjom at the border between the two Koreas.

The two leaders agreed to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons and sign a peace agreement this year.