Trump, Kim to Start Summit With One-on-One Meeting - White House

According to the statement, US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un will begin talks with a one-on-one meeting, accompanied only by their interpreters.
"President Donald J. Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. [1:00 a.m. GMT] Following the initial greeting, President Trump and Chairman Kim will participate in a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, an expanded bilateral meeting, and a working lunch," the release said.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and National Security Advisor John Bolton will participate in the bilateral meeting, according to the White House.
Trump is expected to leave for his flight back to Washington, DC at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night (12:00 p.m. GMT), the release said. Before departing Singapore, Trump will participate in a media availability.
Upon the arrival on Sunday, both Trump and Kim met with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
