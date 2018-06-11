Internet Festival 'India Congratulates Russia' Launched in New Delhi

A photo exhibition of Russian cities preparing for the FIFA World Cup was also launched in New Delhi as part of the Russian national day celebrations. The collection was photographed and curated by Sputnik news agency and Radio Sputnik.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The International Federation of Indo-Russian Youth Clubs and the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, New Delhi, have jointly launched an internet festival "India Congratulates Russia," welcoming Indians all over the world to send congratulatory messages to Russia on the occasion of the Russian national day on 12 June.

The festival was launched on June 8 in New Delhi, accompanied by the inauguration of a photo exhibition titled "From Russia with Love" — a collection of pictures depicting the nature, landscape, cities and the people of Russia. A major highlight of the exhibition was a collection of photos titled "Final Countdown" — a joint project of ROSSOTRUDNICHESTVO and Sputnik News Agency and Radio, dedicated to the 2018 FIFA World Cup being hosted by Russia.

© Sputnik / Eugene Odinokov Russia Welcomes 400% More Indian Tourists This Summer

Sputnik photographers visited all 12 stadiums across the 11 Russian cities that are preparing to host the football extravaganza that is expected to draw millions of fans from across the globe. The photographs document the preparation of the stadiums that will be used for matches of local clubs and other large-scale events once the FIFA championship is over.

Meanwhile, the internet festival will go live on Facebook on 12 June wherein messages posted by Indian citizens congratulating their Russian counterparts will be displayed. Participants will be allowed to send texts as well as audio and video messages, pictures and will also be free to showcase their talents in the form of performances.

The chief guest on the occasion, Dr. Udit Raj, a member of the Indian parliament who recently attended the International Parliamentary Forum in Moscow, spoke on the remarkable development achieved by Russia and the uniquely stable and cordial bilateral relations between India and Russia.