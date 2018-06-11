South Korean, US Presidents Hold Phone Talks Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in has held a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump ahead of a much-anticipated summit of the latter with the North Korean leader, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing Moon’s presidential office.

During the negotiations, Trump and Kim are expected to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization and the possibility of establishing bilateral diplomatic relations, among other issues.

READ MORE: S. Korean President Dispatches Aide to Trump-Kim Talks in Singapore — Reports

South Korean officials were engaged as mediators in the talks between Washington and Pyongyang devoted to the preparations for the long-anticipated talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

© AP Photo / Joseph Nair Singapore's PM Meets Trump Ahead of North Korea Summit

On Sunday, both Kim and Trump arrived in Singapore for the summit that will take place on June, 12.

The summit was made possible after the de-escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The event will mark the first-ever meeting of sitting leaders of the two countries.