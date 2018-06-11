South Korean, US Presidents Hold Phone Talks Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit – Reports

During the negotiations, Trump and Kim are expected to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization and the possibility of establishing bilateral diplomatic relations, among other issues.
South Korean officials were engaged as mediators in the talks between Washington and Pyongyang devoted to the preparations for the long-anticipated talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The summit was made possible after the de-escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The event will mark the first-ever meeting of sitting leaders of the two countries.
