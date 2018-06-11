Register
13:34 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Presidents Putin and Xi during their meeting in Beijing.

    Beijing Calls Putin’s Recent Visit to China Complete Success - Foreign Ministry

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klementyev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The recent visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China was very successful and has given an impetus for the further development of cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday.

    "The current visit of President Putin has become an absolute success, [the visit] was very fruitful. It has become a powerful impulse for the further development of the Chinese-Russian relations. The leaders of the two countries have determined the further areas of development of bilateral relations, and have exchanged their opinions on the international issues of common interest," Geng told a press briefing.

    The fact that Putin had become the first foreign leader to receive the Chinese Order of Friendship shows strong friendly ties between the two nations, the spokesman added.

    READ MORE: We Agreed on Fostering Greater Economic Partnership With China — Putin

    Geng praised the Russian president’s contribution to the development of Chinese-Russian relations. The foreign ministry spokesman noted that Putin was the most recognized foreign leader by the Chinese public.

    SCO special forces hold military drills in Kyrgyzstan
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pirogov
    Fight Against Terrorism Remains Priority for Cooperation Within SCO - Putin
    Putin has made 19 trips to China, Geng stressed.

    The Russian president visited China between Friday and Sunday. As part of his trip, he held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, during which the two leaders signed a joint declaration and a batch of bilateral documents. Putin also attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which took place in the Chinese coastal city of Qingdao over the weekend.

    Related:

    Foodie Affairs: Vladimir Putin Shows His Cooking Skills in China (VIDEO)
    Ten Years On, Putin Told Them So
    Putin in Talks With Poroshenko Demanded to Free Arrested Journalists
    Tags:
    success, visit, Vladimir Putin, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Актеры, играющие роли Дональда Трампа и Ким Чен Ына во время еды в Сингапуре
    'Rocket Man' Tacos, Trump Kim Chi: Culinary Madness in Singapore Ahead of Summit
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse