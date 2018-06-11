Register
08:21 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, is welcomed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his official arrival ceremony at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016.

    Xi Jinping: China Ready to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation With Iran

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 50

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday Beijing was ready to advance the development of bilateral relations with Iran, as well as to strengthen cooperation with Tehran within the framework of multilateral mechanisms.

    "China-Iran relations have the potential to further and deeper development. China is ready to jointly advance China-Iran relations of comprehensive strategic partnership," Xi Jinping was quoted as saying during the meeting by Chinese Foreign Ministry.

    He stressed that the parties need to constantly improve the level of strategic mutual trust, strengthen contacts at all levels, continue to provide mutual support in matters of each other's fundamental interest.

    In this Wednesday, January 6, 2016, file photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a briefing at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China.
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    China to Continue Business Relations With Iran Despite US Withdrawal From JCPOA
    Xi Jinping again confirmed that China stood for the full implementation of the the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal.

    "The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program is the result of multilateral efforts that contribute to the maintenance of regional peace and stability, as well as the protection of the international non-proliferation regime. The agreement should be fully implemented," the Chinese leader stressed.

    Xi Jinping also expressed China's readiness to strengthen cooperation with Iran within the framework of multilateral mechanisms. Chinese leader met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday in Qingdao within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

    US investment guru Jim Rogers (File)
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    US Is Pushing China, Iran, Russia Together - Prominent Investor Jim Rogers
    The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The deal called for the gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nuclear program.

    In early May, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump's decision was largely criticized by other parties to the JCPOA.

    Chinese leader met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday in Qingdao within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

    Related:

    China to Continue Business Relations With Iran Despite US Withdrawal From JCPOA
    US Is Pushing China, Iran, Russia Together - Prominent Investor Jim Rogers
    Fate of Iran Nuclear Deal Lies With EU, Russia, China - Analysts
    'Russia, China, EU Can Ensure Some Sort of Benefit From Iran's Deal' - Prof.
    EU States, Russia, China to Discuss New Iran Deal, Leaving US Sidelined - Report
    Tags:
    nuclear program, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hassan Rouhani, Xi Jinping, Iran, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Актеры, играющие роли Дональда Трампа и Ким Чен Ына во время еды в Сингапуре
    'Rocket Man' Tacos, Trump Kim Chi: Culinary Madness in Singapore Ahead of Summit
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse