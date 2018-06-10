Kim Presented With New Seafood Restaurant in North Korea Ahead of Meeting Trump

Before starting his voyage abroad to meet with the US president, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly inspected a restaurant and instructed its management to pay special attention to the menu for international guests.

DPRK Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un visited a new restaurant in the country’s capital, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency.

The new modern restaurant has several indoors ponds of both freshwater and saltwater fish, several dining rooms, and many rows of stands and fridges of food for immediate serving to customers. Noted specifically by Chairman Kim Jong Un were salmon, sturgeon, and rainbow trout. pic.twitter.com/ioxzGIIYo7 — Comrade Natalie 🇰🇵 (@NatalieRevolts) 9 июня 2018 г.

​Kim took his wife, Ri Sol-ju, to the restaurant, which is on the banks of the Taedong River.

Respected Chairman Kim Jong Un visited the newly completed Pyongyang Taedonggang Seafood Restaurant alongside his wife First Lady Ri Sol Ju. Appreciating the design and construction style of the restaurant, he personally named the new building during his visit. pic.twitter.com/gcLqGkGozw — Comrade Natalie 🇰🇵 (@NatalieRevolts) 9 июня 2018 г.

​According to the report, the salmon, sturgeon and rainbow trout caught Kim’s attention.

Chairman Kim Jong Un laid out several measures to ensure comfort to guests and stressed the raising of clean high quality fish. He gave precise instructions on the service and organization of the restaurant, saying customers should not feel even the slightest inconveniences. pic.twitter.com/qXG8vfmLrK — Comrade Natalie 🇰🇵 (@NatalieRevolts) 9 июня 2018 г.

​The North Korean leader liked the design and came up with a name for the new location during his visit: “Pyongyang Taedonggang Seafood Restaurant."

Saying that he was delighted that another public service was opened for the people with an excellent beautiful location along the banks of the Taedong River, Chairman Kim Jong Un set new goals and tasks to the workers and officials of the exquisite restaurant. pic.twitter.com/iNaLViHHkz — Comrade Natalie 🇰🇵 (@NatalieRevolts) 9 июня 2018 г.

As the KCNA reported, Kim demanded that the new location promote group eating for working class families and introduce new dishes for international guests.

Chairman Kim Jong Un expressed great satisfaction with the construction work carried out by soldier-builders for the comfort of the working people of Pyongyang, expressing how happy he was to know that the people would have such great access to high-quality nutritious seafood. pic.twitter.com/TlWs7A0TNf — Comrade Natalie 🇰🇵 (@NatalieRevolts) 9 июня 2018 г.

​In an attempt to attract tourists to their country, North Korea has reportedly asked the US to invest in its tourism sector in exchange for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. According to the newspaper Donga Ilbo, the deputy chairman of the Workers' Party, Kim Yong-chol, who visited Donald Trump in the White House ahead of the US president’s planned meeting with Kim Jong-un, requested funding to build a casino and other tourist sites in the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone.

