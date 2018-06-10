Trump Arrives in Singapore for Talks With North Korea's Kim

Trump arrived aboard Air Force One at Paya Lebar Airbase at around 8:30 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT) and is expected to meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Long on Monday, the Singaporean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Kim arrived in Singapore earlier on Sunday ahead of a historic summit with Trump on Tuesday.
Trump and Kim will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. for talks on denuclearization at the Capella hotel on Sentosa island.
