SCO States Rule Out Alternatives to Syrian Crisis' Solution - Summit Declaration

The Qingdao Declaration stressed that the Syrian crisis might be resolved only through an inclusive political process led by the Syrians themselves, which should be conducted in compliance with the UN Security Council's resolutions and with respect for Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.
The SCO countries have reiterated the inadmissibility of the use of chemical weapons in Syria and their support for an impartial and credible investigation into the chemical attacks in the country.
Compliance With JCPOA for Global Stability
The SCO member states attach importance to the sustainable implementation of the JCPOA, the declaration read.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, established in 2001, currently involves eight permanent member states: Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India.
Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia have observer status, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka have the status of dialogue partners. The organization's key goals include cooperation in the area of international security and counter-terrorism.
