Fight Against Terrorism Remains Priority for Cooperation Within SCO - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council that the fight against terrorism remains a priority for cooperation within organization's framework.

"I would like to emphasize that the fight against terrorism remains the priority area of ​​cooperation within the SCO. The program on countering terrorism, separatism and extremism adopted today sets the benchmarks for cooperation in this field for the next three years, provides for joint exercises and counter-terrorist operations, the establishment of a closer exchange of experience and operational information," Putin said at the expanded meeting of the SCO Council.

In turn, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday at the opening of the meeting of the SCO Council that the SCO has become even stronger after the accession of India and Pakistan, and it implies greater responsibility on its member states for ensuring stability, security and regional development.

Meanwhile, according to the Russian leader, the joint international efforts have allowed to advance significantly against terrorists in Syria. Moreover, Syrian authorities comprehensively fulfill their obligations, showing the will to the dialogue, Vladimir Putin stressed.

"The government of Syria comprehensively fulfills its obligations and showed the will to engage in a political dialogue. Now the matter depends on the opposition," Putin said, recalling that, in particular, Damascus sent proposals on the composition of the members of the constitutional committee for the preparation of the new Syrian constitution.

