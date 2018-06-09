Register
22:13 GMT +309 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang

    North Korea's Kim Jong-un May Engage in Historic Talks in Russia – Sources

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    Japanese authorities are weighing informal talks with North Korea, and they may apparently happen both on Russian and Mongolian soil.

    According to governmental sources cited by Japanese newspaper The Mainichi, the Japanese authorities may hold talks with the North Korean side not only at the upcoming US-North Korea summit, slated for June 12, but also on the sidelines of a global security forum in Mongolia next week, which will closely follow it.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Putin Says Discussed Post-WWII Peace Treaty With Japanese Prime Minister Abe

    As the Japanese premier has explicitly stated his willingness to engage in direct talks with the DPRK, Tokyo hopes to lay the groundwork for a historic meeting, primarily in order to solve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang decades ago, the sources stated. To this end, Japan reportedly plans to send a senior official from the country’s Foreign Ministry to negotiate with the Disarmament and Peace Institute, North Korea's Foreign Ministry think tank, on the fringes of the security forum. Separately, US President Donald Trump promised to raise the question during his June 12 talks with Kim. To facilitate the talks, the Japanese government plans to send Abe's national security adviser, Shotaro Yachi, and Kenji Kanasugi, who heads the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau.

    READ MORE: First Day of G7: US Tariffs, NAFTA Deal, Trump-Kim Summit Dominated Agenda

    The aforementioned high-profile visits are due to occur during an economic forum in September in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East; according to the sources, if Kim accepts the invitation, Abe may also seek to meet the North Korean leader in person, thus paving the way for potential bilateral Abe-Kim talks either in Tokyo or Pyongyang.

    드널드 트럼프와 김정은이 우정을 나눈다면?
    © AFP 2018 / Anthony Wallace
    Who Will Pay for Kim Jong-un’s Hotel Room During US-DPRK Summit?

    A stumbling block in the two countries’ relations, which is currently considered a top priority issue to be resolved, is the abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korean agents from 1977 till 1983. The DPRK has officially admitted to abducting 13 people; some of them are believed to have been invited to teach the Japanese language and culture at North Korean spy schools. Five Japanese nationals managed to return to their home country in the 2000s, whereas the fate of the others is still questioned, despite North Korean assertions that they had died.

    Related:

    US Millionaire Who Dug Bunker to Hide From DPRK Missiles Charged With Murder
    Nobel Peace Prize Winner to Pay for Kim Jong-un in Upcoming US-DPRK Summit
    Who Will Pay for Kim Jong-un’s Hotel Room During US-DPRK Summit?
    DPRK 'Won't Give Up Nukes Given Libyan, Iranian Experiences' – Fmr US Diplomat
    Tags:
    talks, meeting, abductions, diplomacy, two Koreas, summit, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, Tokyo, Japan, Pyongyang, Mongolia, Russia, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sneak Peek of USSR's Leading Children's Store
    Sneak Peek of USSR's Leading Children's Store
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse