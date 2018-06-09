S Korean Women Protest Illegal Spycam Photography, Police Gender Bias (PHOTO)

The first such rally took place on May 19 following an incident involving extremist website Womad, users of which encourage hatred toward men and promote female superiority. A female user posted a photo of a nude male model posing for fine arts students on the website.
Today, over 20,000 women demonstrated in Seoul against spycam footages (몰카), which are widely considered as “online porn” by men. This is the biggest-ever protest held by women in South Korea. #혜화시위 pic.twitter.com/7uKeqBR05e— Pablo Maillé (@PabloMaille) 9 июня 2018 г.
However, it later became known that the photo was taken without the man’s consent, resulting in a police investigation and broad media coverage. The protesters claim that the police launch these kinds of investigations only if the victim is a man. Activists also noted that men who take such photographs and videos and distribute them escape public scrutiny.
According to the outlet, up to 10,000 female protesters walked through Seoul's central streets, calling for an unbiased investigation into all cases of hidden filming. The criminals are not only those who produce the materials but also those who look at them, the women claimed. Other media reported that some 30,000 activists have taken part in the march.
盗撮事件の不平等捜査などを告発するデモに集まった女性ら。参加者数は午後4時半ごろ2万人を超えた＝6月9日、#韓国 ソウル市（李真煕撮影）More than 20 thousands women joined anti spy camera protest in #Seoul #SouthKorea, 9 Jun. 2018. FOTO/ JINHEE LEE pic.twitter.com/p0AIlyKURb— 李真煕 Jinhee Lee (@masahiroleej) 9 июня 2018 г.
The protesters also urge the head of South Korean national police to take responsibility for biased investigations and resign, according to the news agency.
