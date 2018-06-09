S Korean Women Protest Illegal Spycam Photography, Police Gender Bias (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean women took to the streets of Seoul on Saturday protesting against illegal filming and photography with spy cameras, as well as police gender discrimination when it comes to probes into sexual crimes, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The first such rally took place on May 19 following an incident involving extremist website Womad, users of which encourage hatred toward men and promote female superiority. A female user posted a photo of a nude male model posing for fine arts students on the website.

Today, over 20,000 women demonstrated in Seoul against spycam footages (몰카), which are widely considered as “online porn” by men. This is the biggest-ever protest held by women in South Korea. #혜화시위 pic.twitter.com/7uKeqBR05e — Pablo Maillé (@PabloMaille) 9 июня 2018 г.

​However, it later became known that the photo was taken without the man’s consent, resulting in a police investigation and broad media coverage. The protesters claim that the police launch these kinds of investigations only if the victim is a man. Activists also noted that men who take such photographs and videos and distribute them escape public scrutiny.

The rally organizers said in a press release on Friday that it was common "for Korean women to be exposed to illegal filming anytime and anywhere, and to deal with negligent police investigation, secondary harm, and the obscene expressions by the press."

According to the outlet, up to 10,000 female protesters walked through Seoul's central streets, calling for an unbiased investigation into all cases of hidden filming. The criminals are not only those who produce the materials but also those who look at them, the women claimed. Other media reported that some 30,000 activists have taken part in the march.

​The protesters also urge the head of South Korean national police to take responsibility for biased investigations and resign, according to the news agency.