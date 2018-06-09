Foodie Affairs: Vladimir Putin Shows His Cooking Skills in China (VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken part in making traditional Chinese dishes during his visit to the Asian country.

During their meeting in the Chinese city of Tianjin, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, had given the audience something to chew on. When the two leaders tasted the traditional local delicacies, the Russian president took part in making goubuli (dumplings) and pancake wraps, stuffed with meat and vegetables. A member of the Chinese delegation complimented Putin’s culinary skills.

READ MORE: Russian Style: Putin Brings a 'Unique House' as Gift to Xi Jinping

Vladimir Putin in China is taking part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which kicked off in Qingdao on June 9.

During the summit, the leaders of the SCO countries are to discuss matters such as global trade and counterterrorism and to sign a number of important documents on customs cooperation, trade, agriculture, tourism and environmental policy.