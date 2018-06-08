'No Poverty There': Brazilian Senator Shares Emotions After Visit to North Korea

On May 30, a month after Brazilian senators Fernando Collor and Pedro Chaves’ visit to Pyongyang, the Brazilian senate approved the creation of a parliamentary group dedicated to rapprochement between Brazil and North Korea.

In an exclusive comment to Sputnik Brazil, senator Chaves stated that it was Collor who initiated the move to set up the parliamentary group, which is expected to include 14 representatives from Brazil and 14 representatives appointed by North Korea.

"It happened when [North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in ] signed a peace agreement in the demilitarized zone. Senator Collor and I represented Brazil, and we were received in the most incredible way, like heads of states," Chaves said.

The Brazilian MP is certain that there is ground for the reunification of the two Koreas.

"We could really sense that North Korea is open, this could be felt among those who shared that moment of utmost joy, with flags all around."

He went on to say that families finally acknowledged the fact that they could see each other again, beginning in August, with the barrier ceasing to exist; the country will become more united, the senator added.

"When in Pyongyang, I met the deputy chair of North Korea’s Supreme Assembly An Tong Chun, to strengthen ties between our two governments. Shortly thereafter, Fernando Collor and I attended the historic meeting of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. They shook hands right on the borderline, thus paving the way for negotiations and signing the peace deal," Chaves wrote on Facebook.

According to UN statistics, Brazil is the eighth biggest importer of North Korean goods, predominantly electronic schemes, phones and computing equipment. The goods turnover between the two countries has in the past 20 years reached roughly $314 billion. Brazilians, in turn, export grain, coffee, oils and minerals to North Korea.

The Brazilian MPs see a potential for strengthening economic and friendly ties between the two countries, even more so following Kim’s intention to reach rapprochement with the South and his upcoming meeting with the US president in Singapore, slated for June 12.

Pedro Chaves called the North Korean leader "big-hearted" as well as highly praised his initiative to improve the North's relationship with South Korea. Separately, he shared his impressions with common citizens during his visit to Pyongyang.

"I was accompanied by am interpreter, who was fluent in Korean; we saw happy people around, despite their low salaries of merely 40-50 dollars a month. They provide citizens with medical care, education, sport, they have everything they need and that the government offers."

"This is a paternalistic state, he [Kim] is just adored, and there is no one who would talk evil of their government. They have no poverty, the government takes care of every single person," the senator remarked.

To mark the landmark move, the North Korean Embassy in the Brazilian capital is due to host a variety of events during the next two weeks. Brazil is a unique Latin American country in that it has embassies both in South Korea and the DPRK.