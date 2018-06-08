Shocking Footage Emerges of Indian Man Molesting a Minor at a Crowded Fair

Police in India’s eastern state of West Bengal are on the look out for a middle-aged man who has been caught on camera molesting a teenager at a crowded fair.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — West Bengal police have said the man in the video will be caught as soon as he is identified. The repulsive video, which is now being widely shared on the social media, shows the man standing behind a mother-daughter duo, touching the young girl inappropriately before she tells her mother what was going on. The two women then move from their respective positions. After losing hold over the victim, the man turns away and vanishes in the crowd.

The incident happened in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

The disturbing footage has been posted on Twitter.

​The video is part of a series of such incidents coming to light in this part of India. Last month, a man was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly masturbating in a bus while staring at two girls. The girls recorded a video of him doing so, and posted it on social media; the man was subsequently arrested by West Bengal police.