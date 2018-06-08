Russia Welcomes 400% More Indian Tourists This Summer

Ticket bookings by Indians for Russia have increased 400 percent and flight searches to Russian destinations during the FIFA World Cup have shot up 23 percent. Market experts attribute this to the favorable initiatives executed by the Russian government, such as the FAN-ID for FIFA 2018.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Summer travel to Russia from India has witnessed a 400 percent hike and flight searches to Russia have also increased substantially, according to travel operators who say that Russia's FAN-ID for the FIFA World Cup has been the main accelerator.

"We have witnessed a growth of over 400% for bookings in the time period between June-July 2018 over the last year. This uptick in booking is expected to grow further as we get closer to the event dates. The Russia FAN ID visa has furthermore added ease in visa formalities for all the visitors during the world cup period. Travelers just require a match ticket and registration on the site for the visa and it is couriered at the doorstep," MakeMyTrip spokesperson told the media.

© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia Draws More Indian Fans Than Ever

The company has listed the most frequently booked destinations. Sochi, the unofficial "summer capital" of Russia tops the list with Volgograd, Saransk, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don and Kazan, among others.

"Here is your guide to travel in Russia after the FIFA World Cup 2018. Ahead of the event, the surge in bookings for Russia have increased with multi-city travel itineraries that holiday goers have picked on various platforms," reads a release by leading Indian travel company MakeMyTrip.

Ixigo data reveals that 48 percent of Indians, traveling during the tournament, are planning to travel solo, followed by 16 percent with their families and 12 percent as couples.