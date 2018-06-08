Shanghai Sperm Bank Rejects Overweight, Hair Loss Donors

Fudan University's sperm bank, the second in Shanghai, officially opened on Wednesday, news site thepaper.cn reported.
Posting a list of requirements for donors, the human sperm bank said that potential donors should not suffer from apparent hair loss or overweight. They must have lived for more than a year in Shanghai.
The human sperm bank will also be the first in China to use genomic screening techniques. Genomic screening can prevent diseases from being passed on to the next generation, said Xu Congjian, director of a Fudan University-affiliated maternity hospital.
This article was originally published in Global Times.
