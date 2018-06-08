Register
04:47 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese soldiers guard the perimeter of the Jiuquan space base, in north China's Gansu province on June 15, 2012, on the eve of the launch of the Shenzhou-9 spacecraft.

    'Elon Musk of China' Aims to Lead His Business Onto the International Stage

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    "When I saw the arc of the rocket firing, I felt it was so beautiful yet so transient. I was thinking, now that I have taken my first step, I must build larger rockets and launch them even further into outer space," said Shu Chang, founder of One Space, China's first private technology company manufacturing carrier rockets and other spacecraft.

    On May 17, the 32-year-old man successfully launched a solid-fuel rocket named OS-X from a launching base in Northwest China, the first-ever rocket researched and developed by a private company in China.

    Refused by dozens of aerospace specialists and investors when first starting up his business three years ago, Shu founded the company from scratch.

    Mars
    CC0
    Place Your Bets: Who Will Be First to Get a Man on Mars, Boeing or Space X?
    "Some of them [aerospace specialists and investors] had really deep conversations with me, but ultimately said no on the day of signing the contract," Shu said.

    Talking about his motivation to start up a private rocket-making company, Shu told the Global Times that there is a policy in China's space industry which proposes combining the development of both the government-led national team and private commercial companies.

    "Even if 95 percent of people question me, there must be 5 percent of like-minded people who will respond once I take the lead," Shu said.

    Entrepreneurial Spirit

    While studying aircraft design at Beihang University in 2006, Shu was inspired to start a small business that was totally unrelated to his major — food delivery.

    For some students hailing from southern China who were reluctant to go outside for meals during Beijing's cold winters, there was a need for food delivery. Shu is grateful for this brief experience, as it tested his capability to find demand, which he thinks is the most important quality of being an entrepreneur.

    Long March-7 rocket and Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft are seen as they are transferred to a launching spot in Wenchang, Hainan province, China, April 17, 2017
    © REUTERS / China Daily
    China to Use Soviet Engine to Power Its First Reusable Space Rocket
    After graduation, Shu worked at China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, which earned him vital industry experience. His master's degree in finance at Peking University helped him accumulate connections with talents and investors.

    After the Chinese government began to encourage private enterprises to enter China's satellite market in 2014, Shu saw it as his opportunity to start a rocket business.

    "I graduated from Beihang University [for a bachelor's degree], which has so many aerospace graduates. But for a country like China, there was no private rocket company. It was at that point that I had a strong sense of mission," Shu once told ifeng.com.

    "I asked myself, why not me? The most essential things to start a business are capital and talents," Shu said, confident that he had access to both resources.

    Starting with a small team of six, which later grew to 20, and then over 140 employees, Shu succeeded in under three years in manufacturing and launching a rocket. However, the first step is always the hardest.

    Eliminating Doubts

    During the first three months of preparing One Space, Shu suffered from plenty of stress.

    "Dozens of people and investors turned me down and even laughed at me. I didn't know where to go after getting up every morning; it was a status of extreme loneliness," he recalled, explaining that many people thought he was a madman or a charlatan.

    CHINA SPACE
    © AP Photo/ Wang Sijang/Xinhua
    Space-Age Crowdsourcing: China Asks Public for Designs for Lunar Landing Craft
    After conducting thorough research and exploration of the industry, his small team proved it was feasible for private companies to produce and launch rockets from China. Their clear logic enticed other professionals in the industry to join them.

    Most Chinese aerospace experts, however, did not want to give up their jobs at State-owned institutions because their "iron rice bowl" positions guarantee their jobs for life. Today, however, many see it differently and hope to join Shu's team.

    "More engineers want to join us now because they see different ways of doing things in our company, as opposed to State-owned ones, and recognize our corporate culture," he said.

    Shu thinks China has the soil for innovation but it is currently not in a good condition because "the priority of State-owned institutions is to assure success." But private companies like One Space allow for mistakes.

    "How can we avoid mistakes when we are innovating? Like a kid who is learning how to walk and run, how can he or she avoid tumbling?" Shu added.

    China's Tiangong 2 space lab is launched on a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, in China's Gansu province
    © AFP 2018 /
    China May Have Sole Space Station After 2024 – Expert
    Thus far having raised 500 million yuan ($78 million) in seed financing, One Space will focus on batch production in the next few years to produce 30 M-series rockets by 2020.

    "If we compare SpaceX to a college student, today's One Space is just a pupil," Shu told the Global Times when asked about being called "the Elon Musk of China" by netizens, referring to the self-taught South African-born billionaire who architected the Tesla e-car as well as SpaceX, a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company.

    Shu added that SpaceX focuses on heavy spacecrafts for medium and high orbit, while One Space's M-series rockets, which will be launched later this year, target commercial micro-satellite companies that need rockets under 500 kilograms.

    Moreover, the price of the M-series is half of the global market price ($5 million), which makes it far more affordable for private businesses.

    Going International

    One Space's business has expanded rapidly into many countries around the world, including opportunities with Germany's OHB, Italy's D-Orbit and others in Singapore and the UK.

    "All over the world, there are enterprises doing the satellite business, but few can produce rockets. The only two countries possessing private rocket-manufacturing corporations are China and the US," Shu said.

    He hopes One Space will soon be an integral part of the international spaceflight arena as China's "Belt and Road Initiative" continues to thrive and expand upward into orbit.

    China's Tiangong 2 space lab is launched on a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, in China's Gansu province
    © AFP 2018 /
    Celestial Empire Aims for the Stars: China Unveils Ambitions Space Program
    US President Donald Trump recently signed the Space Policy Directive-2 (SPD-2), aiming to keep America leading the global commercial space industry.

    Meanwhile, Shu said China is now actively involved in relevant policy-making to encourage more private companies to join the industry with orderly development.

    Shu is optimistic about China's future position in the industry, explaining that the next few years will be the starting point of mushroom-like growth.

    The rocket man presently works 16 hours per day, including weekends, so he has little time to spend with his family. But Shu's daughter thinks he is doing something cool, calling him "a boss of a rocket company."

    This article was originally published in Global Times.

    Related:

    Experts Explain How China Is Opening International Space Cooperation
    China to Use Soviet Engine to Power Its First Reusable Space Rocket
    Space-Age Crowdsourcing: China Asks Public for Designs for Lunar Landing Craft
    China Space Agency Chief Says He Expects Visit by Russia’s Roscosmos
    Tags:
    development, aerospace, science, launch, rocket, space, private, One Space, Shu Chang, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dara
    Turkey's Dara: Ancient City That Used to Be Key Byzantine Fortress
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse