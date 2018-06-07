Register
18:27 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Teddy Bear

    India Leading Efforts for International Alliance to Fight Child Porn

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    India’s Minister for Women and Child Development has vouched for an international alliance to devise an online central reporting mechanism and a system for the real-time removal/blocking of offensive material on the internet that amounts to child pornography.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India is lobbying for an international alliance to curb the menace of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and other pornographic material. Revealing  the plan, India's Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Maneka Gandhi told reporters that India will start consultations with other countries to build an international alliance to combat cyber crimes involving pornographic materials within the next three months.

    READ MORE: Sweden to Tackle Child Sex Abuse With 'Auto Porn-Finder'

    "It was much needed. Children today with access to online technology are vulnerable to pornographic practices in multiple ways. Indian steps in the direction will be a role model for the world to follow if it comes out successful," Shiney Anil, program officer of Jovita, an organization for child protection and care told Sputnik.

    WhatsApp logo
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Indian Sleuths Bust Child Porn Ring on WhatsApp; International Angle Suspected
    The Indian government has decided to coordinate with various agencies, social media platforms and support efforts for an international alliance against pornographic material in circulation.

    "It is important to sign MoUs with agencies and alliances working to combat child sexual abuse material and pornography internationally," Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi told the press after a stakeholder's meet in New Delhi.  

    During the stakeholders' consultation chaired by Gandhi,  social media giant Facebook said it had removed some 2,100,000 offensive images from their platform. 

    READ MORE: FBI Warns Facebook Users Against Spreading Child Porn Video

    "Similarly, WhatsApp is the most common source of sharing such material. India has also asked micro-blogging site Twitter to prepare a list of words that are being used in tweets and falls in the category of offensive," Gandhi said. 

    The stakeholders who sat down with the minister to understand the issue have been asked to meet again in 45 days with an action plan.

    Meanwhile, the Home Ministry is preparing to make functional its centralized portal and helpline to receive complaints of child pornography, as well as rape and gang rape. 

    Related:

    India Asks Internet Providers to Blackout Child Porn at Any Cost
    Did the Ends Justify the Means? Australian Police Secretly Ran Child Porn Site
    Australian Cops Reportedly Ran Child Porn Website for Almost a Year
    German Police Bust Darknet Child Porn Ring With 90,000 Users
    Tags:
    porn site, awareness, cybercrime, technologies, regulations, ban, cooperation, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse