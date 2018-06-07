New Set of India-Russia Joint Postal Stamps Imminent

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India and Russia will soon release a new set of joint postal stamps. India's union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to go ahead with the proposal after it was apprised of the recent agreement between the postal departments of the two countries.
"Joint Stamps will be released by the Indian Department of Posts and Russia Post (Joint-Stock Company "MARKA" of the Russian Federation) to establish postal cooperation and strive towards mutually beneficial operational excellence in the field stamp issuance," an Indian government press release stated.
Last year, India and Russia had jointly issued a stamp to commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations. The stamps depicted Indian and Russian folk dances.
Release of Postage Stamp in commemoration of 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between India and Russia https://t.co/os21pp95E1 pic.twitter.com/4HeAPVZ8Nt— India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) October 30, 2017
