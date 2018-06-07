Register
19:08 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian and Indian national flags

    New Set of India-Russia Joint Postal Stamps Imminent

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    This will be the second time in a year that the two countries issue joint postal stamps in an effort to establish mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of shipping.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India and Russia will soon release a new set of joint postal stamps. India's union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to go ahead with the proposal after it was apprised of the recent agreement between the postal departments of the two countries.

    "Joint Stamps will be released by the Indian Department of Posts and Russia Post (Joint-Stock Company "MARKA" of the Russian Federation) to establish postal cooperation and strive towards mutually beneficial operational excellence in the field stamp issuance," an Indian government press release stated.

    The portrait of Fyodor Dostoyevsky by Vasily Petrov.
    © Sputnik / Alexey Bushkin
    Indians Marvel at Russian Past Through Works of Great Writers
    Bilateral relations between India and Russia are marked by a broad understanding of issues of mutual interest. India and Russia enjoy enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas of the bilateral relationship, the release added.

    Last year, India and Russia had jointly issued a stamp to commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations. The stamps depicted Indian and Russian folk dances.

     

     

    Related:

    Modi-Putin Meet: India's Got Russia's Back in Latest Standoff With the West
    Russia, India, China Coming Together Against US – Indian Professor
    India-Russia Defense Ties Unhindered by US Sanctions - Indian Defense Minister
    India, Russia Celebrate Victory Day With World Premiere of 'Sobibor' in Delhi
    Tags:
    commemorative stamp, friendship, Russia-India relations, dance, culture, Narendra Modi, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse