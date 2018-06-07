Gunmen Kill 4 Praying at Mosque in Eastern Afghanistan – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A group of gunmen has killed at least four people during a prayer at a mosque in the city of Khost in eastern Afghanistan, local media reported Thursday, citing officials.

The attack, which also wounded three individuals, occurred in the city's Mandozai district, according to the 1TV broadcaster.

On Monday, at least 14 civilians were killed and 17 more were injured in an explosion targeting a gathering of top Afghan clerics in Kabul. The religious scholars had just left a meeting, in which they issued a joint fatwa (an Islamic ruling) condemning the ongoing conflict and suicide attacks in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. Other extremist groups, such as the Daesh* terrorist group, have also expanded their activities both in the country and neighboring states.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia