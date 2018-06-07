Gunmen Kill 4 Praying at Mosque in Eastern Afghanistan – Reports

The attack, which also wounded three individuals, occurred in the city's Mandozai district, according to the 1TV broadcaster.
Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. Other extremist groups, such as the Daesh* terrorist group, have also expanded their activities both in the country and neighboring states.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
