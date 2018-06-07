China Captures Thousands of Fugitive Graft Suspects in Multi-Year Manhunt

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Thousands of Chinese wanted fugitives have been brought back in the past three years as part of a state crackdown on corrupt officials, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said.

The state watchdog estimates that 4,141 suspects – including 825 former officials and 52 of its 100 most wanted criminals – were captured abroad on Interpol’s red notices by the end of this April.

China was also able to recover 10 billion yuan (roughly $1.58 billion) in stolen cash that was moved out of the country illegally, according to the agency’s report.

Chinese authorities launched the Sky Net campaign three years ago to locate graft suspects and return ill-gotten money. The report said the effort spanned 90 countries. A new operation, called Sky Net 2018, begins this year.

According to Reuters, Chinese government has launched earlier a new website to encourage people to offer information on corruption suspects who have fled overseas. The source allows to provide information even about the streets on which the suspects allegedly live in English as well as in Chinese.

Meanwhile, Beijing has reportedly struggled to enlist Western countries in its efforts to deport back corruption suspects. Many have showed their reluctannce to sign an extradition treaty with China, pointing out to its poor rights record and vague prosecution process.