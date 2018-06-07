Trump-Kim Summit May Provoke Influx of Chinese Investment to N Korea – Reports

A successful US-North Korean summit this month could unlock a steady cash flow from China to its neighbor, South Korean media said.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un travelled to a Chinese port town in early May for consultations with President Xi Jinping ahead of his scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump in Singapore.

A source familiar with the matter told the Joongang daily Kim had asked Xi for infrastructure investment in Pyongyang and three other key cities in North Korea. These projects may receive a go-ahead if Kim’s talks with Trump succeed, the source said.

In May, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with a North Korean delegation that Beijing supports the promotion of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, the improvement of relations between North and South Korea, and all efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

According to Xi Jinping, "Beijing also supports Pyongyang in the efforts to develop the country's economy and improve the living standards of the population."

The historic talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during which the two officials are expected to discuss the issue of de-nuclearization of North Korea, are scheduled to take place on June 12.