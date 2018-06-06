Register
16:29 GMT +306 June 2018
    An Indian pavement dweller watches a movie on a mobile phone as others interact in Mumbai on June 3, 2015

    Mundane Work Routine Causing Life-Threatening Inactivity Among Indians – Study

    © AFP 2018 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Asia & Pacific
    The study done by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) comes as a wake-up call for Indians as the WHO recently pointed out that physical inactivity was a leading cause of life-threatening diseases.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A study by a government body in India says that 54% of Indians are physically inactive. Health professionals say they are not surprised by the report as lack of outdoor engagement and mundane work routines are the primary reasons for the inactiveness of Indians.

    "The sedentary lifestyle in India is a reality in modern times and increased use of gadgets has added to the problem," Dr. Binu Mathew, a health specialist in Bangalore told Sputnik.

    The results of the study most probably only deal with the urban centers and not from the rural part of the country, he adds.

    Indians perform yoga at an event to celebrate the International Yoga Day in Bangalore, India, Sunday, June 21, 2015
    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    India Launches Campaign to Avoid Losing Its Working Population to Hypertension
    The data shows males are significantly more active than females. However, people spend more active minutes at work than in the commuting and recreation domains. In fact, fewer than 10% engage in recreational physical activity, the report adds.

    The study comes against the backdrop of a World Health Organization (WHO) report saying that physical inactivity is increasingly leading to a high disease burden and deaths, posing a major threat to productivity and significantly contributing to health care expenditures. 

    One in five adults and four out of five adolescents (11-17 years) globally, do not get enough physical activity. This physical inactivity is costing $54 billion in direct healthcare, the World Health Organization study says.

