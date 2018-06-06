Over 20 Rescued From China’s Mine After Explosion – Authorities

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Rescuers managed to save 23 miners who were trapped underground after a blast at an iron mine in northeastern China, local authorities said Wednesday.

Another two people are considered missing. Search and rescue operations are continuing.

On Tuesday, at least 11 people were reportedly killed and over 20 blocked inside the mine in Liaoning province after a truck carrying explosives detonated near its entrance.

According to reports, the explosion damaged the mine shaft that was more than 1,000 meters (3,300 feet) deep.

Earlier, in May, a blast at a coal mine in China's Hunan province killed 2 workers and another three are missing, the Hunan coal mine safety regulation bureau said.