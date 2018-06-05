India Calls for Joint Action Against Terror Financing at BRICS Meeting

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has called for joint action by the BRICS countries to fight against the menace of terrorism, particularly terror-financing and money laundering. Addressing the BRICS foreign ministers' meet, Sushma Swaraj said that multilateralism, international trade and the rule-based world order is facing strong headwinds and that India is willing to contribute towards enriching intra-BRICS cooperation to counter such challenges.
"Prime Minister Modi had given a call for a BRICS counter-terrorism strategy for joint-action with a focus on money-laundering, terrorist-finance, cyber-space and de-radicalization as our priorities," Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said in her address.
All-dimensional and multi-layered cooperation that upholds development and multilateralism! EAM @SushmaSwaraj with other BRICS Ministers for the group photo before Ministerial Conference. pic.twitter.com/ma8yd4ftwK
— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 4, 2018
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on her BRICS counterparts to focus on their commitment to counter-terrorism and form an effective and efficient UN Counter Terrorism framework— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 4, 2018
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/381lIRz1UH pic.twitter.com/m8gIVDnZlI
Noting that the challenges to long-term global growth continue to persist despite showing signs of recovery, Swaraj was of the view that ensuring the benefits of globalization are shared widely remains a challenge.
Sushma Swaraj also held a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.
Today, Min @SushmaSwaraj with Russian FM Sergei Lavrov ahead of the #BRICS FMM. pic.twitter.com/0bwPkGcLzR— Ruchira Kamboj (@RuchiraKamboj) June 4, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)