18:09 GMT +305 June 2018
    Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj

    India Calls for Joint Action Against Terror Financing at BRICS Meeting

    © AFP 2018 / PRAKASH SINGH
    Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj is on a five-day visit to South Africa to attend the BRICS foreign ministers’ meet. In her address, she said that the rule-based world order is facing severe challenges and that countries should join hands to ensure that the benefits of globalization are not concentrated in the hands of a few.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has called for joint action by the BRICS countries to fight against the menace of terrorism, particularly terror-financing and money laundering. Addressing the BRICS foreign ministers' meet, Sushma Swaraj said that multilateralism, international trade and the rule-based world order is facing strong headwinds and that India is willing to contribute towards enriching intra-BRICS cooperation to counter such challenges.

    "Prime Minister Modi had given a call for a BRICS counter-terrorism strategy for joint-action with a focus on money-laundering, terrorist-finance, cyber-space and de-radicalization as our priorities," Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said in her address.

     All-dimensional and multi-layered cooperation that upholds development and multilateralism! EAM @SushmaSwaraj with other BRICS Ministers for the group photo before Ministerial Conference. pic.twitter.com/ma8yd4ftwK

    Noting that the challenges to long-term global growth continue to persist despite showing signs of recovery, Swaraj was of the view that ensuring the benefits of globalization are shared widely remains a challenge.

    Sushma Swaraj also held a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.  

     

    global crisis, joint efforts, money laundering, BRICS/SCO summits, terrorism, BRICS, Sushma Swaraj, India, China, Russia, South Africa, Brazil
