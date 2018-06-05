Register
16:31 GMT +305 June 2018
    FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, a news vendor counts her money near a stack of newspapers with a photo of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on its front page in Singapore.

    US Dems Warn Trump-Kim Deal to Find No Backing If N Korea Avoids Key Conditions

    Asia & Pacific
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Senior Democrats in the US Senate have warned President Donald Trump that they would not support a nuclear deal signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un or consider lifting sanctions against the nation unless Pyongyang met the necessary conditions that guaranteed a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.

    "If President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un and receives a deal that truly lives up to these principles, he will have made the world a safer place… But if he tries to reach a deal with Kim Jong-un just for the sake of reaching a deal and the agreement fails to live up to principles we laid out, he will have been bested at negotiating table yet again," Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer told reporters, as quoted by CNN broadcaster.

    Schumer expressed hope that next week's high-level summit with North Korea would be successful, adding that Trump had to secure a good deal.

    "The President has broad discretion under existing sanctions law against North Korea. But if he uses that discretion to implement a ham-fisted deal, he should be ready for Democrats and hopefully Republicans to push back," the Democrats' leader said.

    North Korean general Ri Myong-su appears to nap during a meeting
    © Photo : KCNA
    N Korea Replaces Three Top Military Officials Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit - Reports
    On Monday, the senators sent a letter to Trump outlining a number of major principles on which the US-North Korean nuclear agreement should be based on in order to guarantee full denuclearization. They, in particular, require Pyongyang to stop the production and enrichment of nuclear materials, abandon its ballistic missile program, get rid of biological and chemical weapons stockpiles and allow international inspections. The agreement would have to be signed on a permanent basis.

    The long-standing tensions on the Korean Peninsula have calmed down in 2018 when Kim Jong-un announced his willingness to denuclearize the country, met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and expressed his readiness to hold talks with Trump. The Kim-Trump meeting is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

