Air China Resumes Direct Flights to North Korea’s Pyongyang

As of Tuesday, it is possible to book a round Beijing-Pyongyang ticket on the website starting from Wednesday.
The airline suspended flights to Pyongyang in November over low demand for tickets.
Last month, two officials from North Korea's Air Koryo told the Reuters news agency that the airline planned to launch charter flights between Pyongyang and the Chinese city of Chengdu amid the diplomatic thaw, as Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were holding two meetings in China this spring.
