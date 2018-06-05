Register
01:22 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Aug. 21, 2017 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Fuxing bullet train, China's latest high-speed train, arrives at a train station in northern China's Tianjin Municipality

    China Names 169 People Banned from Planes, Trains for Bad Behavior

    © AP Photo / Yang Baosen/Xinhua
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    222

    For the first time, the Civil Aviation Administration of China has publicly released the names of 169 Chinese people who will be banned from taking flights or trains for a year for social misdemeanors such as not paying debts on time or misbehaving while traveling.

    The names of the individuals were posted on the website "Credit China" Friday as part of China's National Development and Reforms Commission's social credit system established in Beijing in 2014. It has since spread to other cities. The country enforces the credit system by deploying artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras to monitor peoples' actions. The ruling Communist Party of China is planning to expand the credit system nationwide by 2020. 

    Chinese soldiers guard the perimeter of the Jiuquan space base, in north China's Gansu province on June 15, 2012, on the eve of the launch of the Shenzhou-9 spacecraft.
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Experts Explain How China Is Opening International Space Cooperation

    Under the system, every Chinese citizen in Beijing is given a rating based on their public behavior and financial history. The purpose of the credit system is to "allow the trustworthy to roam everywhere under heaven while making it hard for the discredited to take a single step," according to a planning document published by China Copyright and Media. The names of banned passengers are searchable on the Credit China website.

    According to the South China Morning Post, the 169 blacklisted people committed offenses like trying to take a lighter through airport security, smoking on a high-speed train, evading taxes and not paying fines. One of the people blacklisted is Jia Yueting, founder of Shenzhen-listed tech firm LeEco, who was placed on a credit blacklist in December.

    Although China had blocked more than 11 million flights and 3 million high-speed train trips by poorly rated citizens by the end of April, this is the first time the country has published a nationwide list of names of those socially discredited. The government plans to update the list every month, the South China Morning Post reported.

    Starting July 1, China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism is also planning to create a platform to regulate the country's tourism industry, according to Xinhua. Although there is limited information on the platform's role, it will be mostly be used by customers to file complaints about travel agencies and tour guides, Xinhua reported.

    Related:

    'Feet of Clay': What's Behind Trump's Flip-Flops on US-China Trade Relations
    US' Indo-Pacific Command 'Aimed at Challenging Beijing' Amid S China Sea Tension
    EU Commissioner: EU Decided to Launch Legal Proceedings in WTO Against US, China
    'Biggest Long-Term Challenge' in Asia is China, not DPRK – US Korea Envoy Pick
    New US Trade Threats Against China Part of Trump’s Bargaining Tactics - Analysts
    Tags:
    flight, train, credit system, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse