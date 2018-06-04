Register
22:19 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ri Yong Gil, right, poses at Pyongyang Airport in 2013.

    Previously ‘Executed’ North Korean Official Promoted to Military Chief

    © AP Photo/ Kim Kwang Hyon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    North Korea has reportedly overhauled the highest echelon of its military, replacing its three top military officials. One of the new appointees, Ri Yong Gil, must be particularly pleased at his promotion, as he was reported to have been executed in February 2016.

    News of the shakeup came from South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, which spoke with an unnamed "intelligence source" that provided the information. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a statement in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to the United Nations, in Pyongyang, North Korea
    © AP Photo / Korea News Service
    Crying Kim? Video Reportedly Shows North Korean Leader Weeping Over Economy

    The two newly reported changes are No Kwang Chol, the first vice minister of the Ministry of People's Armed Forces, reportedly replacing Pak Yong Sik as chief of defense, according to the new report. Ri Yong Gil, who was deputy of the Korean People's Army's chief of general staff, took over the role of chief of general staff from Ri Myong Su in May.

    Ri Yong Gil's was reported to have been executed for "factionalism, misuse of authority and corruption," based on the testimony of a North Korean defector, in February 2016. Then a report on May 10, 2016, by North Korean state media included a photograph of him very much alive and listed him as a member of the Workers' Party central military commission. Government and military officials in Seoul had previously said Ri was killed but shortly updated the claim.

    "North Korea officially publicized Ri's photo and recent state, so we came to believe that he was not executed," one such source told CNN. 

    Thae Yong Ho, North Korea's deputy ambassador in London who has, according to media reports, defected with his family, speaks on a podium in London, Britain
    © REUTERS /
    Defector: North Korean Army Chief Was Executed After Wiretap

    Testimonies by defectors from the DPRK frequently collapse when put under the microscope. Part of the problem is that the South Korean government pays them large sums for sharing their stories and they're also paid hourly for talking with the media. Moreover, extra cash incentives exist for especially grotesque tales.

    As of 2017, Seoul's rate for such stories was $860,000 in USD. It isn't clear if or how much Thae Yong Ho, a North Korean diplomat turned defector, was paid for telling Yonhap in 2016 that Ri was killed.

    Related:

    North Korean DMZ Defector Admits to Killing Someone Before Fleeing to South
    North Korean Defector: Kim Jong-Un Would Nuke LA if Threatened
    North Korean Defector Answers Mystery of Leader’s Missing Aunt
    North Korean Defector Hides at South Korean Consulate in Hong Kong - Reports
    High-ranking North Korean defector found dead in Seoul
    Tags:
    North korea, fake news, Korean People's Army, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse