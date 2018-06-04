Criminals Hack Dozens of Australian Webcams, Post Videos on YouTube

The scammers targeted and secretly filmed dozens of Australians in their own homes, luring them in through fake tech support websites.

A large number of Australian webcams were hacked by a group pretending to be computer technicians.

The hackers tricked their victims into paying them big money to fix technical glitches that were never even there. They would then gain access to people’s webcams and record them.

They also made the victims record a short statement, “I'm very happy with the service I have received today.”

The scammers then posted the videos to their YouTube channel, using their testimonials to convince future targets that their services were legitimate.

One victim from Monash University, medical Professor Geoff Sussman, was tricked into paying $1,590 when the scammers accessed his computer.

He managed to get his bank to reverse the transaction, but the experience was deeply frustrating.

Many victims were shocked when they learned that they had been recorded and that their videos were posted online.