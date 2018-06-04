Popular Indian Actress Arrested for Allegedly Running Prostitution Ring

Sangeetha Balan, famous for her roles in films and TV series in the Tamil language, allegedly lured young girls and pushed them into the sex trade by promising to fulfill their dreams of becoming an actress like her.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The arrest of popular actress Sangeetha Balan for running a prostitution racket has left her fans in south India shocked. On Monday, the police in the southern state of Tamil Nadu arrested Sangeetha, as well as her partner Sathis, who allegedly helped her in trapping young girls and luring them into prostitution by promising them a career in films and television. A local court has remanded them in judicial custody for two weeks.

"We conducted raids at the resort during the weekend and rescued four young girls who revealed that they were lured into prostitution by the actress," a police official said.

#SangeethaBalan, who is known for role TV serial #VaniRani,has bn arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket in a resort, Chennai💥 pic.twitter.com/6BIy8LFHU1 — 🔴Sunikar Reddy✨ (@SunikarReddy) June 3, 2018

The rescued girls have been taken to a rehabilitation home and the police are preparing to file a charge sheet against Sangeetha and her partner. The actress herself was found to have been engaged in prostitution in the past for making some quick money, according to the police.

READ MORE: Baywatch Star Priyanka Chopra Alleges Pay Gap, Racism in Hollywood

Sangeetha debuted in the Tamil film industry with blockbuster Karuppu Roja in 1996. She is also popular on television for her roles in TV shows such as Vani Rani, Chellamay Aval and Valli.