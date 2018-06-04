Register
19:18 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Handcuffs

    Popular Indian Actress Arrested for Allegedly Running Prostitution Ring

    Ruben Diaz
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sangeetha Balan, famous for her roles in films and TV series in the Tamil language, allegedly lured young girls and pushed them into the sex trade by promising to fulfill their dreams of becoming an actress like her.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The arrest of popular actress Sangeetha Balan for running a prostitution racket has left her fans in south India shocked. On Monday, the police in the southern state of Tamil Nadu arrested Sangeetha, as well as her partner Sathis, who allegedly helped her in trapping young girls and luring them into prostitution by promising them a career in films and television. A local court has remanded them in judicial custody for two weeks.

    "We conducted raids at the resort during the weekend and rescued four young girls who revealed that they were lured into prostitution by the actress," a police official said.

    The rescued girls have been taken to a rehabilitation home and the police are preparing to file a charge sheet against Sangeetha and her partner. The actress herself was found to have been engaged in prostitution in the past for making some quick money, according to the police.

    READ MORE: Baywatch Star Priyanka Chopra Alleges Pay Gap, Racism in Hollywood

    Sangeetha debuted in the Tamil film industry with blockbuster Karuppu Roja in 1996. She is also popular on television for her roles in TV shows such as Vani Rani, Chellamay Aval and Valli.

    Related:

    Bollywood Flick Gives a Hand to Modi's Drive to Make India Open Defecation Free
    Bollywood Star Pulled From India's Tourism Campaign After Panama Leaks
    America's Unsettled Racial History; Are Black Inspiration Films Boring
    These Oscar-Winning Films Harness the Power to Increase Your Sex Appeal
    Tags:
    arrested, TV, films, prostitution, actress, police, India, Tamil Nadu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse