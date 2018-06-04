Singapore Designates 'Special Event Area' for Trump-Kim Summit

The map indicating the special area for the period between June 10 and June 14 was published in the Gazette on June 3.
The area covers parts of the Tangun, Newton, Orchard and Rivervalley districts, and incorporates the Foreign Ministry, the US Embassy as well as Shangri-La hotel, which will reportedly be the place for the summit itself.
Last week, Trump abruptly pulled out from his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, programmed to take place on June 12 in Singapore, citing hostile comments made by Pyongyang. At the same time, however, Trump did stress that he was looking forward to meeting with Kim "someday."
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have significantly de-escalated in 2018, with North Korean leader Kim having twice met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Kim’s meeting with Trump is scheduled for June 12.
