Register
16:16 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump impersonated by two actors

    Nobel Peace Prize Winner to Pay for Kim Jong-un in Upcoming US-DPRK Summit

    © AFP 2018 / Anthony Wallace
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Unconfirmed information earlier surfaced in newspapers that paying for the North Korean leader's suite in Singapore during the summit might be unbearable for the DPRK's economy.

    The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) offered Pyongyang to pay for its delegation's stay in Singapore during the US-DPRK summit on denuclearization. ICAN plans to use money received when it won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for this purpose.

    "The Nobel Peace Prize included a cash prize and we are offering funds from the prize to cover the costs for the summit, in order to support peace in the Korean Peninsula and a nuclear-weapon-free world," ICAN official Akira Kawasaki said in a telephone interview with Reuters.

    According to him, the summit will be a historic opportunity and ICAN can't miss the chance to support a nuclear-free world.

    The Washington Post earlier published an article suggesting that North Korea allegedly wants another country to pay for Kim Jong-un's stay in the luxurious Fullerton Hotel, where the price for a suite can reach $6,000 per night. The newspaper pointed out that the US and Singapore still had still not figured out who should pay the bill in order to not offend the North Korean leader.

    READ MORE: Who Will Pay for Kim Jong-un's Hotel Room During US-DPRK Summit?

    Trump had cancelled the US-DPRK summit that was supposed to take place at the end of May, but on June 1 he announced that it had been rescheduled for June 12. The two countries plan to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

    Related:

    Melania Trump Will Not Be Joining The President for G7 Summit, North Korea Meet
    US-North Korea Summit Back On; Privatizing Chicago's Parking Meters
    US-North Korea Summit Needs Multilateral Support for Success - Analysts
    Ready to Make History: North and South Korea Put Summit Back on Track
    North Korean Official on Way to Singapore to Prepare Kim-Trump Summit - Reports
    Tags:
    denuclearization, Nobel Peace Prize, Fullerton hotel, Kim Jong-un, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse