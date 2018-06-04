Register
04 June 2018
    A missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 30, 2017.

    IAEA Ready to Verify North Korean Nuclear Program if Political Agreement Reached

    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    0 02

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is ready to resume its verification of Pyongyang’s nuclear program provided that the parties to the North Korean crisis succeed in negotiating a political agreement, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said on Monday.

    "We continue to enhance our readiness to play an essential role in verifying the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] DPRK’s nuclear programme if a political agreement is reached among countries concerned," Amano’s introductory statement to the Board of Governors read.

    Amano called upon Pyongyang to comply with the UN Security Council's resolutions and cooperate with the IAEA to resolve all issues which had arisen since 2009 when North Korea suspended its cooperation with the agency and requested IAEA inspectors to leave the Yongbyon nuclear facility and depart from the country.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a banquet on the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018
    © REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool
    Expert Explains How North Korea Nuclear Issue Could Be Solved Without US
    Earlier this year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he was ready to denuclearize and signed a corresponding agreement with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the inter-Korean summit in the truce village of Panmunjom in late April. In May, North Korea, in a gesture of goodwill, blew up three test mines at the Punggye-ri nuclear site, as well as destroyed security checkpoints and other facilities.

    READ MORE: North Korea May Still Want to Add to Its Nuclear Arsenal in Future — Analysts

    The IAEA continues to monitor the situation in North Korea. However, the agency remains unable to carry out verification activities in the country, and its knowledge of the North Korean nuclear program remains limited.

    North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test facility is shown in this DigitalGlobe satellite image in North Hamgyong Province, North Korea, May 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company
    Dismantaling of N Korea's Punggye-Ri Nuclear Test Site Completed
    North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. China, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the United States took part in denuclearization talks with North Korea between 2003 and 2009 in what was referred to as the Six-Party Talks before Pyongyang ultimately withdrew from the negotiations.

    The UN Security Council has adopted a series of resolutions in an attempt to make North Korea abandon its nuclear aspirations and re-engage in a denuclearization dialogue.

