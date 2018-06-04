Taiwan Air Force Lost Communication With F-16 Fighter During Drills - Reports

The Taiwanese Air Force lost communication with an F-16 fighter during the annual Han Kuang military exercises on Monday, the CNA news agency reports citing military sources.

"One F-16 single-seat fighter went missing at 13:43 local time [05:43 GMT] while performing tasks set during the military exercises on Monday, a search and rescue operation has now been launched," the statement read, as quoted by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

According to the the National Rescue Command Center (NRCC), the jet went missing in the air above mountainous areas in Nuannuan District in Keelung port city.

The five-day Han Kuang military exercises, which are Taiwan's biggest annual drill, started on Monday.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW