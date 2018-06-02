Singapore Working Hard to Ensure Kim-Trump Meeting Goes Without Problems

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Singapore is making every effort to ensure that the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump proceeds successfully, Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen said Saturday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is especially working very hard. We want to contribute in our small way so that this summit can occur," Ng told reporters in a video recording published by The Straits Times.

The day before, US President Donald Trump reinstated the planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, telling reporters outside the White House Friday, "I think we're going to have a relationship, and it will start on June 12."

Last week, Trump abruptly pulled out from the historic planned summit with Kim scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore, citing hostile comments made by Pyongyang. At the same time, however, Trump did stress that he was looking forward to meeting with Kim "some day."