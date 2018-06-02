Japan Defense Chief Warns Against Rewarding North Korea for Willingness to Talk

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera on Saturday warned the international community against rewarding North Korea solely for agreeing to engage in a dialogue.

He said Pyongyang had been "conciliatory and forthcoming" in the past, only to backtrack. "I believe that it is important not to reward North Korea solely for agreeing to have a dialogue," Onodera stressed at a major security summit in Singapore.

Meanwhile, The Canadian defense minister said there were no plans in Seoul or Washington to topple North Korea's government or speed up its reunification with the South.

"There is no plan to seek a regime change or collapse in North Korea. There is no plan to seek accelerated reunification, they don’t seek an excuse to send troops north of the 38th parallel," Harjit Singh Sajjan said at the summit.

© REUTERS / Yuri Gripas US Troops in South Korea Off Table at Trump-Kim Summit - Pentagon Chief Mattis

The minister said Canadian authorities fully supported international sanctions and had implemented their own restrictions on the reclusive state to force it into giving up nukes.

He said allowing Pyongyang to hold on to nuclear weapons could "embolden" other non-nuclear nations to attempt to develop their own atomic programs.

South Korea’s National Defense Minister Song Youngmoo said earlier Seoul had a policy of three no’s on North Korea: no desire for North Korea's collapse, no pursuit of unification by absorption, and no pursuit of unification through artificial means.