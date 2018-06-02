Register
07:55 GMT +302 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A North Korean flag flutters in the propaganda village of Gijungdong as seen from a South Korean military check point of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas on November 12, 2014

    Japan Defense Chief Warns Against Rewarding North Korea for Willingness to Talk

    © AFP 2018 / JUNG YEON-JE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera on Saturday warned the international community against rewarding North Korea solely for agreeing to engage in a dialogue.

    He said Pyongyang had been "conciliatory and forthcoming" in the past, only to backtrack. "I believe that it is important not to reward North Korea solely for agreeing to have a dialogue," Onodera stressed at a major security summit in Singapore.

    Meanwhile, The Canadian defense minister said there were no plans in Seoul or Washington to topple North Korea's government or speed up its reunification with the South.

    "There is no plan to seek a regime change or collapse in North Korea. There is no plan to seek accelerated reunification, they don’t seek an excuse to send troops north of the 38th parallel," Harjit Singh Sajjan said at the summit.

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US Troops in South Korea Off Table at Trump-Kim Summit - Pentagon Chief Mattis
    The minister said Canadian authorities fully supported international sanctions and had implemented their own restrictions on the reclusive state to force it into giving up nukes.

    He said allowing Pyongyang to hold on to nuclear weapons could "embolden" other non-nuclear nations to attempt to develop their own atomic programs.

    South Korea’s National Defense Minister Song Youngmoo said earlier Seoul had a policy of three no’s on North Korea: no desire for North Korea's collapse, no pursuit of unification by absorption, and no pursuit of unification through artificial means.

    Related:

    Crying Kim? Video Reportedly Shows North Korean Leader Weeping Over Economy
    Pompeo Hosts Working Dinner With North Korea's Vice Chairman
    Trump Seeks to Keep South Korea, Japan Allies Out of North Korea Talks – Reports
    Tags:
    Canada, Japan, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse