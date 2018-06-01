Register
19:01 GMT +301 June 2018
    Lee Hsien-Loong

    India and Singapore Sign Logistic Cooperation Agreement

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / World Economic Forum / Lee Hsien-Loong
    Asia & Pacific
    India and Singapore have reaffirmed their views on maritime security and have expressed a commitment to a rules-based order. The leaders of both countries have also agreed on the need to maintain an open, stable and fair international trade regime.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India and Singapore have signed a Logistics Cooperation Agreement to strengthen bilateral naval ties.

    "Our defense ties have strengthened. Our navies have signed an agreement today on logistics cooperation and will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the annual Singapore-India maritime bilateral exercise this year," the prime minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, said after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

    "I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Lee, he has always made untiring efforts towards strengthening relations with India," Prime Minister Modi said. 

    The two sides also agreed to cooperate in cybersecurity and in combating extremism. Earlier, the Indian prime minister was accorded a ceremonial reception after arriving in Singapore. Prime Minister Modi is in Singapore in his last leg of a three-nation tour of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

     

     

     

     

    Tags:
    bilateral cooperation, cyber, maritime strategy, security, Lee Hsien Loong, Narendra Modi, India, Singapore
