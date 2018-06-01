India and Singapore Sign Logistic Cooperation Agreement

India and Singapore have reaffirmed their views on maritime security and have expressed a commitment to a rules-based order. The leaders of both countries have also agreed on the need to maintain an open, stable and fair international trade regime.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India and Singapore have signed a Logistics Cooperation Agreement to strengthen bilateral naval ties.

"Our defense ties have strengthened. Our navies have signed an agreement today on logistics cooperation and will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the annual Singapore-India maritime bilateral exercise this year," the prime minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, said after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Our defence ties have strengthened, our navies have signed an agreement today on logostics cooperation and will also celebrate 25th anniversary of annual Singapore-India maritime bilateral exercise this year: PM of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong pic.twitter.com/4aqivEhRiK — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

"I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Lee, he has always made untiring efforts towards strengthening relations with India," Prime Minister Modi said.

PM @narendramodi: Singapore PM @leehsienloong and I exchanged views on the regional and global challenges in the world. We reiterated our principled position on maritime security and expressed our commitment to Rules Based Order. pic.twitter.com/0ltnKu7QB7 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 1, 2018

The two sides also agreed to cooperate in cybersecurity and in combating extremism. Earlier, the Indian prime minister was accorded a ceremonial reception after arriving in Singapore. Prime Minister Modi is in Singapore in his last leg of a three-nation tour of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome at the Istana, the office of the President of the Republic of Singapore. Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong also present. pic.twitter.com/BS8hurWlTx — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

