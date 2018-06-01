Register
14:21 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Myanmar police officers patrol along the border fence between Myanmar and Bangladesh in Maungdaw, Rakhine State, Myanmar. (File)

    Bangladesh Kills Over 100 in Massive Anti-Drug Crackdown - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Thein Zaw
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    More than 100 suspected Bangladeshi drug traffickers have been allegedly killed and 9,000 have been arrested after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on May 15, invoked tough anti-terror laws to do away with the drug menace, according to news reports.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The war against drug-trafficking is the latest step taken by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who has invoked tough anti-terrorism laws to wipe out drug offenders, assuring the public that no one would be spared.

    The Rapid Action Battalion in charge of the operation has claimed that all the people killed by its forces were "top drug traders," but has provided no evidence.

    "We will rescue the country from the clutches of drugs just as we did in clamping down on militancy," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said.

    Pharma drugs
    CC0
    'Made in India' Pharmaceuticals Widely Abused in Neighboring Countries - Report
    Comparisons have been drawn between Sheikh Hasina's tough stance on drugs and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's infamous drug war in which more than 12,000 people were killed in a shoot-to-kill campaign, although Bangladesh authorities have denied carrying out extrajudicial killings.

    "Fears rise that the Duterte virus may have spread to Bangladesh, with 91 drug war killings in just two weeks," Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, tweeted.

    The Bangladeshi police estimate that around 7 million people, out of the country's population of 160 million, are addicted to drugs, mostly Yaba, a pill that contains caffeine and methamphetamine. 

    The government alleges that Myanmar is the main source of Yaba pills, as more than $40 million worth of pills enter Bangladesh annually from neighboring Myanmar.

    Related:

    Bangladesh Urges India to Mount Pressure on Myanmar Regarding Rohingya Crisis
    'Join ISIS' Flags Spotted in India's North Eastern State Bordering Bangladesh
    India Gifts Mi-4, Battle Tanks to Bangladesh as Part of 1971 War Memorabilia
    At Least 80 People Reportedly Injured in Student Protests in Bangladesh (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    dealerships, addiction, deaths, drugs, crackdown, Sheikh Hasina, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse