Register
21:51 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Adm. Harry B. Harris, Jr., US Navy Commander, U.S. Pacific Command walks past a photograph showing an island that China is building on the Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea

    'Biggest Long-Term Challenge' in Asia is China, not DPRK – US Korea Envoy Pick

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    203

    US Admiral Harry Harris, President Trump's pick for ambassador to South Korea, has said that a competition is underway in the Indo-Pacific region between the "free and repressive visions of world order."

    "North Korea remains our most imminent threat and a nuclear-capable North Korea with missiles that can reach the United States is unacceptable," Harris said, speaking at a ceremony Wednesday at Pearl Harbor where he handed over US Pacific Command to Admiral Phil Davidson.

    China, however, "remains our biggest long-term challenge," Harris added. "Without focused involvement and engagement by the United States and our allies and partners, China will realize its dream of hegemony in Asia," he said.

    Astra Mk-I missile
    CC BY-SA 2.5 / Rajan Manickavasagam, Christian Alexander Tietgen / Astra Mk-I missile
    Maiden Test of India’s Next Gen SFDR Air to Air Missile Successful
    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying countered the claim, suggesting that Harris was "obsessed with hegemony" rather than defense because that is what the US itself sought.

    "The US military presence in the South China Sea far exceeds the total of China and other coastal countries," Hua said. As for US claims of Chinese militarization of the region, the spokeswoman suggested these were akin to "a thief crying, 'Stop, thief!"

    In his address, Harris also urged his successor to keep an eye on Russia, whose presence he called "the spoiler" in the Indo-Pacific region. Together, he said, Russia and China on one side and the US and its allies on the other were now in a "geopolitical competition between the free and repressive visions of the world order."

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, also present at the ceremony, emphasized that although Washington "should cooperate with Beijing where we can," it must also "stand ready to confront them where we must."

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Sharifulin
    Lavrov to Kim Jong-un: Russia Ready to Assist in Implementation of Pyongyang-Seoul Agreements
    Harris headed Pacific Command, now renamed 'Indo-Pacific Command', for three years, during which he repeatedly warned about a Chinese "buildup" and "expansion" in the South China Sea. In January, the admiral described China as a "disruptive" force in the Indo-Pacific Theater. During Wednesday ceremony, the US has rebranded Pacific Command to Indo-Pacific Command.

    Trump nominated Harris for the post of ambassador to South Korea earlier this month, with the senior officer expected to pass approval hearings in the Senate in the near future. The appointment comes amid ongoing preparations for a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

    Tags:
    US Navy, Harry Harris, Indo-Pacific, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse