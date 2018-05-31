Register
13:02 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo upon arrival at Merdeka Palace for their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia May 30, 2018

    New Delhi, Jakarta Open 'New Era' in Relations as Modi Visits Indonesia

    © REUTERS / Dita Alangkara/Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India and Indonesia have signed 15 agreements including for cooperation in the fields of defense, space and health, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden visit to Jakarta.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) – India and Indonesia have agreed to boost bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after his bilateral talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta.

    In a joint press statement after the talks, Prime Minister Modi said that India and Indonesia had agreed to upgrade their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.  

    ​"Both leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas by establishing a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to take Indonesia and India's bilateral relationship into a new era," a joint statement issued after the meeting read.  

    Thai-owned cargo ship Silver Sea 2 is anchored off an Indonesian Navy base in Sabang, Aceh province, Indonesia.
    © AP Photo / Syahrul Rizal
    Indonesia Gives India Military Access to Strategic Island of Sabang
    The two sides also agreed to work intensively for an early conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and reiterated that it needs to be comprehensive, fair and balanced with benefits to all member states.

    A Defense Cooperation Agreement was also signed to boost defense ties, which include regular bilateral dialogue and consultations on strategic defense and military matters of common interest, the exchange of strategic information, military training and exercises. 

    ​"The leaders reaffirmed their commitment in the field of defense, with the signing of the Defense Cooperation Agreement between the two countries. The agreement will further strengthen and renew the existing cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries and the region," the joint statement read.

    India and Indonesia also agreed to strengthen their existing naval cooperation including a bilateral coordinated patrol initiated in 2002 between the navies of the two countries, and the commencement of bilateral naval exercises.

    Related:

    India-Indonesia Joint Patrol of Indian Ocean Kicks Off
    India, Indonesia to Hold Joint Air Combat Drills
    India, Indonesia to Add Ballast to Ties With Frequent Top Level Meetings
    Merapi Volcano in Indonesia Erupts, People Rush to Flee Their Homes (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    bilateral cooperation, strategic capabilities, partnership, military, Joko Widodo, Narendra Modi, India, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse